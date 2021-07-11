Missing teen sought by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office took a report July 10, 2021, about Alyssa Heare, 17. Heare was last reported seen in the 5200 block of Jordantown Road in Vinton in Bedford County, about 2:30 a.m., wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and white shorts.

Investigators say Heare may have traveled to the Roanoke area and is not believed to be in danger.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on Heare’s whereabouts to contact 540-586-7827 or 911.

You can also submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at p3tips.com, or via the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device.

