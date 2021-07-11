Advertisement

Six children injured in golf cart crash

(KWQC)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Six children were injured after a golf cart rolled on to a playground at Jellystone Park at Natural Bridge Saturday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Two children were airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and four others were taken to be treated at a local facility, authorities said.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

No word yet on the ages of the children involved or what caused the golf cart to rollover.

