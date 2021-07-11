Virginia COVID positivity, hospitalizations increase Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 682,673 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, July 11, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 240 from the 682,433 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 286 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,183,449 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from the 9,165,947 doses reported Saturday. 59.2% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 51.7% fully vaccinated. 71% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 62.8% are fully vaccinated.

7,783,102 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 2.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.1% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,450 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, the same number as reported Saturday.

245 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 228 reported Saturday. 57,382 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

