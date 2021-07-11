Advertisement

New vote set for Wednesday on Volvo offer; strike continues

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A new union vote has been set for a proposed employment agreement between Volvo Trucks North America and United Auto Workers Local 2069.

Tentative agreement number 3, according to the union, is the “last, best and final offer,” which was first voted down by union workers Friday.

According to the union, Volvo officials met Sunday with the local bargaining team. The union says once the company gives its “last, best and final offer.” there is no more negotiating.

The new union vote on the offer has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

UAW Local 2069 says the company has given notice it will begin implementing the new agreement effective July 12, but the union remains on strike, as the company “has not given us a return to work date.”

Bargaining chairman Travis Porter says, “We need everyone to strike until we have the vote on Wednesday.”

