Armed suspect wanted for possible abduction at Boones Mill Subway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 30-year-old man is wanted for a possible abduction from the Boones Mill Subway Monday afternoon.

Kevin James Cole, of Ruther Glen, was driving a Dodge Dart with VA plates: ULS1473 that is dark in color, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was traveling up 220N and is armed.

The victim, Cassandra Joy Smith, 33 of Bedford, is potentially in a relationship with the suspect. Both are known to frequent the Roanoke area.

Contact 540-483-3000 with helpful information.

