Bedford County crash closes all east lanes of US-460

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both patients were extricated and are being treated.

EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash on US-460 is causing delays.

The crash is in the area of Blackwater Rd; Rt. 668N/S and leaves all east lanes closed.

According to the Forest Fire Department, two people are trapped and two helicopters were requested.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.