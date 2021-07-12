Advertisement

Bedford County crash closes all east lanes of US-460

The crash is in the area of Blackwater Rd; Rt. 668N/S and leaves all east lanes closed.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both patients were extricated and are being treated.

EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash on US-460 is causing delays.

According to the Forest Fire Department, two people are trapped and two helicopters were requested.

