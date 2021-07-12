Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jellystone Park-Natural Bridge
“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Virginia COVID positivity, hospitalizations increase Sunday
Volvo Trucks plans return to production Monday; new vote set for Wednesday on employment offer
Alyssa Heare, missing from Bedford County
Missing teen sought by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Armed suspect wanted for possible abduction at Boones Mill Subway