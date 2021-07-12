Botetourt County named Outstanding EMS Agency

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS has been named Outstanding EMS Agency of the year.

The award is given by the Western Virginia EMS Council as part of its Regional EMS awards.

The department’s chief said they are very proud of all the hard work of their staff and volunteers.

The win comes after a busy year helping with COVID vaccination efforts and adding new treatment options and devices like ventilators, Chief Jason Ferguson said.

“I think 2020 was an amazing year to come together and do things over and above for the community, so it is an honor and privilege to have been awarded this,” Ferguson said.

Botetourt County will now be considered for a Governor’s EMS award, which is the state level award, that will be announced in November.

