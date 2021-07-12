Advertisement

Campbell County suspect wanted on multiple charges including abduction, assault and battery

Contact 434-332-9574 with any helpful information.
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 49-year-old Bedford man is wanted on a handful of felony charges that include abduction and multiple for assault and battery.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, III, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

He has hazel eyes, brown hair and stands at 5-feet-8 inches weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He is wanted on charges of abduction, multiple for domestic assault and battery, and preventing someone from calling 911 for help.

Contact 434-332-9574 with any helpful information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jellystone Park-Natural Bridge
“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Virginia COVID positivity, hospitalizations increase Sunday
Volvo Trucks plans return to production Monday; new vote set for Wednesday on employment offer
Alyssa Heare, missing from Bedford County
Missing teen sought by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
220S closed in Botetourt County following multi-vehicle crash
VBA removes gubernatorial debate
(Source: City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government/Facebook)
Roanoke COVID-19 recovery panel seeking applications
Millwald Theatre Renovation
Millwald Theatre restoration project to proceed