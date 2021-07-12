Campbell County suspect wanted on multiple charges including abduction, assault and battery

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 49-year-old Bedford man is wanted on a handful of felony charges that include abduction and multiple for assault and battery.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, III, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

He has hazel eyes, brown hair and stands at 5-feet-8 inches weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He is wanted on charges of abduction, multiple for domestic assault and battery, and preventing someone from calling 911 for help.

Contact 434-332-9574 with any helpful information.

