Grown Here at Home: Weather impact on peach crop at Woods Farms in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Hard rains and dry spells have a great impact on farmers and their crops. The weather plays a big role in how peaches ripen and how they taste.

“Your sweetness comes from the hot, dry weather. If it has a lot of rain, the rain is going to dilute the flavor of it so it’s a give and take,” explained Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms in Franklin County.

Around these parts, we’ve had periods of drought, and periods of heavy rain. Having balance in the weather pattern helps to keep things on track. Mark says the rain a couple weeks ago really helped the crop out.

“We had several peaches that should have been ready, but they didn’t have enough moisture. But [we had a] good hard rainstorm. We got almost three inches of rain, and boy, man in two days’ time, they come alive real quick,” he said.

Sometimes Mark will see white dots on the peaches as he’s picking them. That’s usually an indication the peach was hit by hail.

“You don’t want to see hail when you’re picking peaches. It will cut them all the way to the seed if it’s big enough hail. If it stays wet for a period of time, if it’s got a nick, brown rot and disease will set in,” he said.

However, Mark isn’t worried about any of that. He says the season is going well and they have plenty of peaches ready for you to pick up.

Woods Farms is located at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill. The farm stand is open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also find them at the Roanoke City Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the South County Farmers’ Market Thursday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.