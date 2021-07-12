Advertisement

Hot and muggy with a few afternoon storms

Highs near 90 with afternoon storms all week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Areas of dense fog early
  • More summer heat this week
  • Daily afternoon storms continue

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Hot and muggy weather continues with atypical summer pattern in play. We’ll see more clouds develop during the prime heating of the day. Our highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. A couple of the storms could be on the stronger side.

Watch for a few afternoon storms.
Watch for a few afternoon storms.(WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

The typical summertime pattern of hot, humid air will persist as we go through the rest of the week. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. There will be just enough instability around to generate a few afternoon thunderstorms each day. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side each afternoon.

With an area of high pressure parked to our east offshore, the best chance of rain will likely be in the mountains early in the week. Better area-wide storm chances arrive later in the week as frontal boundary washes out over our area into the weekend.

More of the same with hot and humid conditions. We'll also keep a chance of a few storms around.
More of the same with hot and humid conditions. We'll also keep a chance of a few storms around.(WDBJ Weather)

Latest News

We'll continue to feel hot and muggy conditions with a few storms possible.
Monday July 12, Morning FastCast
Typical afternoon summer storms with best chances to the west.
Typical summer heat and and storm chances continue
Heavy rain and summer heat continues.
Sunday Evening FastCast
Scattered afternoon storms.
Sunday, July 11, Morning FastCast