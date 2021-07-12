Advertisement

Kurt Busch holds off brother Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway

He locked up a spot in the playoffs and possibly improved his chances of securing a new ride next season.
Kurt Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July, 11, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kurt Busch passed brother Kyle with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch raced to his first victory of the season, 33rd overall and the fourth of his career at Atlanta. He locked up a spot in the playoffs and possibly improved his chances of securing a new ride next season.

Kyle Busch reclaimed the lead with 47 laps remaining, but couldn’t hold off his older brother on Lap 236. Kyle Busch pushed for the lead with eight laps remaining, but 42-year-old Kurt pulled away in the final laps to win by 1.237 seconds.

Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race Saturday.

