Martinsville to flush fire hydrants in coming weeks

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Martinsville says it will be flushing fire hydrants in the coming weeks as part of its water system and fire hydrant maintenance program.

Water resources and fire department personnel will be systematically flushing hydrants in the city Sundays through Saturdays, from 4 a.m. until 5 p.m., weather permitting. The schedule is as follows: July 19-23, July 26-30 and August 2-6.

Periodic hydrant flushing is necessary, the city says, to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure the hydrants are functional for fire protection purposes. The city wants residents to know that some dingy water can be expected, due to the disturbed sediment, but it should quickly disappear. Persistent cloudiness can typically be remedied by opening all faucets in the building at the same time.

The city is also cautioning residents against washing clothes if hydrants are being flushed nearby, as the dinginess can stain clothes if a significant amount is drawn into the washing machine.

Below are the areas where hydrants will be flushed:

All areas north of Jones Creek, beginning in the vicinity of the city’s water treatment plant on Clearview Drive and continuing on Barrows Mill Road, Greyson St, Liberty St, Stultz Road, and all adjacent streets, including Northside Dr. and Memorial Hospital.

Liberty Fair Mall and Commonwealth Blvd. To Memorial Blvd. Entire Chatham Rd including all adjacent streets, beginning at Commonwealth Blvd and continuing outside the City to Woodhaven Rd, plus streets in the Bethel Lane area.

Uptown areas from Memorial Blvd. to Starling Ave., including Church St, Main St, Fayette St, Market St. and all adjacent streets.

The city says individual hydrants will be inspected and repaired if needed over several weeks after flushing is completed. Flushing schedules for the remaining portions of the city will be announced in the future.

