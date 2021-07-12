Millwald Theatre restoration project to proceed

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville is getting a new look.

The Millwald Theatre Restoration Project announced Monday that the organization has issued a “Notice to Proceed” with construction to low-bid contractor Garanco, Inc.

The restoration efforts are geared towards the economic revitalization vision set forth by Wytheville Town Council and community volunteers over ten years ago. After completion, the Millwald will support education for almost 700 (and growing) rural students.

The breakdown of the student population is anticipated as being 51 percent from low-income households, and six percent minorities.

The construction on the property includes the restoration of one 500 seat auditorium, concession stands, a gift shop, four dressing rooms, a green room, classrooms and an administrative space. The Millwald will be utilized as a theatre, cultural arts and education center.

The contract with Garanco calls for a 360 construction period with the opening being as early as late September 2022.

The funding for the project is made up of public grants, private capital fundraising, as well as Historic and New Market Tax Credits. Grants were awarded from the Wythe-Bland Foundation, Town of Wytheville, VA Industrial Revitalization Fund, VA Tobacco Commission and Appalachian Regional Commission.

The theater’s $1.2 million Capital Campaign is still currently welcoming funds. Contact 276-920-9424 to learn how to contribute.

