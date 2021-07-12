Advertisement

Millwald Theatre restoration project to proceed

The Millwald will be utilized as a theatre, cultural arts and education center.
Millwald Theatre Renovation
Millwald Theatre Renovation
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville is getting a new look.

The Millwald Theatre Restoration Project announced Monday that the organization has issued a “Notice to Proceed” with construction to low-bid contractor Garanco, Inc.

The restoration efforts are geared towards the economic revitalization vision set forth by Wytheville Town Council and community volunteers over ten years ago. After completion, the Millwald will support education for almost 700 (and growing) rural students.

The breakdown of the student population is anticipated as being 51 percent from low-income households, and six percent minorities.

The construction on the property includes the restoration of one 500 seat auditorium, concession stands, a gift shop, four dressing rooms, a green room, classrooms and an administrative space. The Millwald will be utilized as a theatre, cultural arts and education center.

The contract with Garanco calls for a 360 construction period with the opening being as early as late September 2022.

The funding for the project is made up of public grants, private capital fundraising, as well as Historic and New Market Tax Credits. Grants were awarded from the Wythe-Bland Foundation, Town of Wytheville, VA Industrial Revitalization Fund, VA Tobacco Commission and Appalachian Regional Commission.

The theater’s $1.2 million Capital Campaign is still currently welcoming funds. Contact 276-920-9424 to learn how to contribute.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jellystone Park-Natural Bridge
“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Virginia COVID positivity, hospitalizations increase Sunday
Volvo Trucks plans return to production Monday; new vote set for Wednesday on employment offer
Alyssa Heare, missing from Bedford County
Missing teen sought by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

(Source: City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government/Facebook)
Roanoke COVID-19 recovery panel seeking applications
Project 365 Cleanup Team
Project 365 Cleanup Team
Citizens of Bedford joined in with the police department and city officials to help beautify...
Bedford Police host community service “Project 365”
Marvin and Gallagher.
$100,000 raised to support CASA