New River Health District will continue to work closely with schools

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says they’ll continue to work closely with schools as kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

The district reports seeing fewer COVID-19 cases and will continue to meet people where they are get them vaccinated.

Dr. Noelle Bissell the district director says they’ve also been seeing parents asking to get their kids vaccinated as soon they turn 12 before school starts this fall.

Bissell adds with new CDC guidance for the academic year, it will be up to school districts to set their own specific policies.

“Each school district has to set their own policies, and again the health department will continue to work with them on guidance on interpretation of guidance, and then work with them on mitigation strategies and just like we did last time--- with any kind of cases with case investigations contact tracing,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health District.

