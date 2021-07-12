Advertisement

Newport man killed in Giles County crash

(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Jul. 12, 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash on Route 460 in Giles County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that happened around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a Fiat 500 was going east on 460, near the intersection with Maybrook Road, when it crossed into the left lane, went through the median and collided with a Dodge Ram 1500 going west.

The driver of the Fiat, 80-year-old Allen Meredith, of Newport, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 37-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio was not injured.

