Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic. The pontiff will be staying at the hospital a couple more days, the Vatican announced Monday.(Source: Vatican Media/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”

Surgeons removed half of Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.

The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

