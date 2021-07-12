Roanoke COVID-19 recovery panel seeking applications

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Strong Recovery and Advisory Panel is welcoming members to assist in Roanoke’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

The team will make recommendations to City Council regarding the spending of $64.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act received by the City.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 16.

To apply, visit the council’s website.

“Under the “Council-Appointed Bodies” link on the left side of the page, select “Application Form.” Applicants should indicate “Committee” for Type of Appointment, and type in “Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel” as their First Choice.”

