UAW Local 2069 member and Volvo Worker speaks out, families join strike

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Auto Workers remains on strike at Volvo Trucks. Workers voted down a third proposed contract agreement with the company.

According to the union, this is Volvo’s “last, best and final offer”.

But the workers says they will not give up.

Union member Travis Wells says members feel that their voices have not been heard by both the company and the UAW.

“We’ve been given, absolutely no reason to to concede. So, we’re all we’re asking for is a fair wage, a path to the top for everybody, insurance stays the same as it is now 90/10 -- and if we don’t get that we’re gonna vote no, until the cows come home.” said Local 2069 member Travis Wells.

Wells says many of the workers are ready to get back to work and are passionate about making Volvo trucks -- but they want to make sure they’re all compensated equally for their work.

Families of UAW members also joined the picket line Monday-- including an eight-year-old who said this is her fifth time picketing with her dad and simply wants to help.

“To help people and to feel good,” said Khloe Gunter.

“I just wanted to hold the sign,” said 7-year-old Colton Johnson.

A Volvo Trucks spokesperson says Sunday’s meeting resulted in an impasse regarding a new contract for the New River Valley plant, so Monday, July 12, the company will implement the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement endorsed by UAW leaders July 1, 2021.

Volvo says for now, they plan to operate one shift at the NRV plant.

You can read more about the strike here.

