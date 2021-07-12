Advertisement

VDH reports 183 new COVID-19 cases Monday

(CDC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 682,856 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, July 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 183 from the 682,673 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 240 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,192,810 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 9,183,449 doses reported Sunday. 59.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 51.7% fully vaccinated. 71.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 62.8% are fully vaccinated.

7,789,278 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 2.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 2.2% reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,450 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, the same number as reported Saturday. Monday’s number has not been updated yet.

222 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 245 reported Sunday. 57,388 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

