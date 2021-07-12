Venus kisses Mars this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - July continues on. Here’s what you can expect up in the sky this week.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 9 minutes of daylight. By Sunday July 18th, sunrise will move from 6:01 am to 6:06 am and sunset will move from 8:40 pm to 8:36 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 30 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Thursday July 15th, 9:31 pm 7 min 88° above SW above NE Thursday July 15th, 4:48 am 7 min 86° above NW above SE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon July 17th, 6:10 am Full Moon July 23rd, 10:36 pm Third Quarter Moon July 31st, 9:15 am New Moon August 8th, 9:50 am

July’s Full Moon

July’s full moon is commonly known as the Full Buck Moon, as new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads during this time period. Other names are the Full Thunder Moon, due to thunderstorms being the most common in July and the Full Hay Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday July 12th, the faster motion of Venus will meet in a very close conjunction with Mars low in the west-northwestern sky shortly after sunset. Mars will be about a full moon’s diameter to the lower left of Venus. The window to view this is small between 9 pm and 10 pm. The two planets will be able to be viewed together in a singular telescope.

During the evening Monday night, Venus and Mars will be very close to each other (Stellarium)

On Friday July 16th, Lunar X will be visible on the moon with strong binoculars and backyard telescopes. The rims of the craters Purbach, la Caille, and Blanchinus become illuminated thanks to sunlight shining on it at the right time. These craters form a small and bright “X.” The “X” is located just one third of the moon north of the southern pole. The “X” will be viewable Friday night between 7 pm and 11 pm.

A few craters on the moon will be illuminated enough Friday night to see the Lunar "X" (Stellarium)

On Saturday July 17th, Pluto will reach opposition for 2021. This is when Pluto will be its closest to Earth which will be a distance of 3.1 billion miles. This will be very difficult to see but if you look for Pluto, it will be located between Saturn and the star Nunki in Sagittarius’ Teapot asterism. You may be able to view Pluto will a really strong telescope.

This view is extremely magnified, Pluto is very hard to see. (Stellarium)

On Sunday July 18th, the main belt asteroid designated Pallas will halt eastward motion and begin to move in the opposite direction. Pallas could be viewed by an amateur telescope. The asteroid will be in the eastern sky and visible during the late evening just to the right of the ring of stars that forms the western fish in Pisces. You will be able to see this asteroid and the stars together in a telescope.

During the late evening Sunday, the asteroid Pallas can be viewed in the eastern sky. (Stellarium)

