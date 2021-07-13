Advertisement

Authorities looking for man who broke into, stole from Campbell Co. church

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who broke into an Evington church and stole multiple items.

Between 6:06 and 7:10 a.m. on July 8, authorities say a white man broke into the Lakewood Baptist Church at 2469 Sunburst Road. He stole several items and moved a number of other items to different locations in the church, possibly in an effort to come back for them at a later time.

The man can be seen on surveillance images and has several distinct tattoos, specifically on his arms.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580.

