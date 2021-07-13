Body of jogger missing from Primland Resort found

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Bruce Rubin, 61, was found off a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Rubin was reported missing on July 2 after last being seen that morning.

The body was not near any trail that was marked. Rubin appeared to have fallen, and no evidence of foul play was found.

Primland Resort employees and sheriff’s deputies found the body at around noon and recovered it by 8 p.m. Monday night.

