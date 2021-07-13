Danville vice mayor wants to see two dams on the Dan River be removed

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For as peaceful hydraulic dams may sound, there’s no secret how power the water is as it crashes down.

“People don’t realized the turbulence and currents the dams cause, is a recirculating current that pulls you back into the dam and you can’t escape.” said Danville vice mayor, Gary Miller.

The dams were put in place over one hundred years ago to provide power and were used by the nearby mills. However, Miller says now they’re pretty much useless.

“The dam there in White Mill doesn’t check any of those boxes, it’s not used for hydro power, irrigation, water supply, or recreation. You can’t use the river because of those dams there.” said Miller.

He also believes the dams are hurting the river’s potential for recreation.

" I seldom if ever have seen a boat on the river between Schoolfield dam and the two dams there you just don’t see water activity, it’s a wasted stretch of river.” said Miler.

However, councilman Lee Vogler feels the dams add visual value to the river and fears removing them could take that away, as well as dampen their investments to the river front.

“No one has been able to tell us what that river is going to look like without the dam there it’s been there for hundred years. I’ve had folks tell me who are historians tell me before the dams was there people could walk across the river because it was only a few inches deep.” said Vogler.

The dams discussion has not been added to the city council agenda, but both Volger and Miller say they will be willing to work together as long as it means making the river safer.

