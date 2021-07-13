Advertisement

Hull’s Drive In passes halfway point in fundraising for land

The main entrance to Hull's Drive In.
The main entrance to Hull's Drive In.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local landmark is looking to become more financially secure.

Hull’s Drive In is hoping to take advantage of a special opportunity: They have a chance to buy the land on which the drive in sits.

It’s a unique chance for them. The drive in has always leased the land from a local family, even when it was a commercial operation in the 50s.

They’ve been raising money for the purchase, and just passed the halfway mark, but have only until September first to raise the rest.

”We do not make money at this,” explained Hull’s Angels Executive Director Lauren Summers. “Our goal every year is to provide a great experience for folks in the community, and we are expanding community options, but we are not a money making operation. We are a non-profit.”

A loan will be necessary if they don’t hit the mark, increasing expenses for the non-profit that runs the drive in now.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Body of jogger missing from Primland Resort found
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man, woman in possible Franklin Co. abduction located safely
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Forest Fire Department
Two taken to hospital following Bedford County crash
Jellystone Park-Natural Bridge
“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children