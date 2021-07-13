Advertisement

Lynchburg police looking for three people who stole from Lowes store

The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for three people involved in a larceny.
The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for three people involved in a larceny.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for three people involved in a larceny at a Lowes store in June.

Security footage on June 24 showed two men and a woman stealing multiple items from the Lowes on Timberlake Road just after 9 p.m. They loaded the items into a silver Lexus hatchback.

Security footage showed two men and a woman loading stolen items into a silver Lexus hatchback.
Security footage showed two men and a woman loading stolen items into a silver Lexus hatchback.

The police department said the main suspect is a white man with short brown hair, who was wearing a dark baseball cap, blue face mask, black jacket, khaki-colored pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Babbitt at 434-944-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 mobile app.

This is an ongoing investigation.

