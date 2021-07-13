Old church gets new life in ‘The Hill Church’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 1026 Lafayette Blvd NW sees a lot of cars drive by it.

The people who pass may look over and remember the church that occupied this building for almost 50 years.

“Well this neighborhood is called Villa Heights And this facility used to be Villa Heights Baptist church’s first facility. And they built on this in phases from the 30′s to the 40′s to the 60′s until they finished the children’s wing in the back, explained Charles Wilson.

But for the last 30 years, worship hasn’t taken place inside the old Villa Heights Baptist.

“We knew we were called to plant a church, we just didn’t know where,” said Wilson.

That’s where Charles Wilson and his wife Tranay enter the story: in 2019 they launched The Hill Church in a temporary location. They currently hold service at The Church of the Holy Spirit in downtown Roanoke.

By the end of 2019 they purchased the old Villa Heights Baptist Church.

“And then boom we hit 2020 and the world breaks and so we’re a small church and we have a 45,000 square foot facility that needs a lot of work at the same time so we were a little worried,” said Wilson.

They weren’t alone though, in fact the community support they received during the early months of the pandemic, helped to get them to where they are now.

“These walls will be coming down, it will be an open space,” described Tranay, during a walking tour.

Developer and former city councilman John Garland is one of those supporters.

“It happens to be a building I have a connection to because I was actually baptized here in 1969, so I have familiarity with this building, I had senior high Sunday school here in the back building that I have fond memories of,” said Garland.

Those memories are some of what is driving the Wilson’s want for The Hill Church to succeed, because the plan is for this place to not just be active on Sundays.

“We can talk about all the advantages in other parts of the city, but if there is an area that’s lagging behind in terms of education or it has a little bit more crime than we really need to focus on that part of the city and help bring it up, and that’s part of this project,” said Charles.

It’s going to take some more funding to make the vision come true. The need is still over a million dollars, but little by little, progress is happening.

Scripture is written on the walls with some of the biblical promises the Wilsons believe will happen in the building and they’re excited for the day church can once again meet in this sanctuary.

“You know, be able to celebrate a building that’s not dead anymore, and a building that’s been brought back to life, the effect that will have on the community which will be a very positive thing,” said Garland.

