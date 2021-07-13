Pittsylvania Co. man charged with manslaughter in weekend shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Pittsylvania County Sunday.

Members of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight July 11 to 3957 Pocket Road in Hurt, for a report of a shooting incident.

A caller told Pittsylvania County 911 dispatch operators that one person had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Corey Andrew Moon, of Troutville.

The suspect was identified as Montel M. Oakley, of the Pocket Road address. Oakley has been charged with manslaughter and is being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.