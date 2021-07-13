Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Body of jogger missing from Primland Resort found
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man, woman in possible Franklin Co. abduction located safely
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Forest Fire Department
Two taken to hospital following Bedford County crash
Jellystone Park-Natural Bridge
“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children

Latest News

The main entrance to Hull's Drive In.
Hull’s Drive In passes halfway point in fundraising for land
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Texas Democrats
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law