Record fundraising year for Ferrum College

Ferrum College
Ferrum College(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College had a record fundraising year.

The college raised more than $2.5 million from July of last year to the end of June this year.

That’s up by more than $600,000 from the previous fiscal year.

Despite the pandemic the Ferrum community was generous in its support, the college said.

“We entered the year telling them it was going to be challenging and they responded in a pretty remarkable way, so we are excited. We feel like we are entering the new year with a lot of momentum,” Wilson Paine, Vice President of External Relations said.

Moving forward the college said its goal is to continue strengthening its relationship with the community and making college affordable and attainable for students.

