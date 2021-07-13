Roanoke Valley SPCA Begins New Behavioral Assistance Fund

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new fund will help financially challenged pet owners have access to behavioral resources.

Carol and Albert Prillaman have created the Judith Goins Behavior Assistance Program at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Nearly half of the cats and dogs relinquished to the Roanoke Valley SPCA each year are brought to the shelter due to behavior issues including anything from trouble housetraining to excessive barking or aggression.

Many of the relinquishing owners simply cannot afford the training and behavior specialists who can help correct these behaviors and therefore, keep their pets in loving homes.

“The Roanoke Valley SPCA is looking to be the first resource for those struggling in our community, not the last resort,” said Denise Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “The Judith Goins Behavior Assistance Program will allow us to keep more pets and people together while also helping to ease the stray population and space at the shelter.”

For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-9513 or jrickmond@rvspca.org. Anyone interested in honoring or memorializing a loved one with a fund at the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help the animals in our care or our community should contact Suzanne Cresswell at 540-339-9520 or scresswell@rvspca.org

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.