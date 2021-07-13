Salem Fair organizers reflect on event’s success

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as quickly as the Salem Fair rides went up, they’re coming down.

Salem Fair organizers said this year was a success and they’re proud of how they adapted throughout their 12 days of operation.

“I am very, very happy we had a wonderful run,” Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said.

Hundreds of thousands of people visited the fair, with one of the best turnouts ever on Fourth of July.

“In spite of the incident opening night people came out in droves,” Harveycutter said.

A shooting at the fair the first night forced Harveycutter’s teams to adapt and overcome, adding new changes to keep safety a top priority.

“I think a lot of the changes will be in place from here on out. We will have metal detectors. The Parent or guardian will stay in place, whether the age, we might tweak that some, that’s possible,” he said.

Harveycutter said he is proud of the law enforcement and everyone else who contributed this year.

“It takes a team and we got a great team in Salem to put these events on,” he said.

That team is already starting to plan for next year’s Fair with new acts and experiences expected to entertain visitors.

