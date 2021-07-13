Skateboarder coalition hopes to revive Lexington skate park

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “This one was part of a water tower,” said Lance Branham, pointing at a ramp.

There are already a couple of ramps there, useful in their way, but the biggest challenge at the Lexington Skate Park isn’t the implements. It’s the ground itself.

“You really have a tale of two parking lots,” Branham, founder of the Greater Rockbridge County Skateboarder Coalition, said of the site. “This side is mildly ride-able and this side is like cobblestone.”

Thick weeds spring up in the cracks, challenging skateboarders like Branham, who has decided to unite the community to show that a resurfacing could mean a rebirth for the park.

“To get some faces to show up here at this time where nobody wants to show up here,” he said. “The city doesn’t think anybody really comes here at all or never would, and I don’t think that’s the case. And I’ve seen a lot of feedback from the community that it’s not.”

The ramps and other implements are easily provided by volunteers, and generally moved around by users like at most parks.

Branham explained, “A lot of skate parks with smaller implements, it’s common for skaters to move them around as they get there.”

He sees it like the old story of stone soup, with people each contributing their part and building a better park.

“We’re putting the stone in the pot now,” he said, “and we’re really hoping for some other ingredients to come in and make a good stew here.”

