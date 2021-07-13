Advertisement

Suspect charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Franklin County case

Maurice Allen Jones, 37, was charged Tuesday and is being held at the Roanoke City Jail on no bond.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was charged with 2nd Degree Murder after a man found dead on March 29 in Boones Mill may have been choked to death, according to records filed in Franklin County court.

The body of William Kirk O’Dell, 58 of West Virginia, was found in a camper at a home on Bethlehem Road about two weeks after being reported missing.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Allen Jones, 37 of Roanoke, was charged Tuesday and is being held at the Roanoke City Jail on no bond.

