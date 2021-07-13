Tractor trailer crash shuts down U.S. 29 in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Campbell County can expect delays on U.S. 29 due to a tractor trailer crash. Both north and southbound lanes are closed near Castle Craig Drive.

Detours have been established as follows:

Northbound traffic will be detoured off US-29 onto Route 699, to Route 761, onto US-501 to Route 686, onto Route 685, and back onto US-29 north.

Southbound traffic will be detoured off US-29 onto VA-24, onto Route 682, and back onto US-29 south.

