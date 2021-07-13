Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash shuts down U.S. 29 in Campbell Co.

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Campbell County can expect delays on U.S. 29 due to a tractor trailer crash. Both north and southbound lanes are closed near Castle Craig Drive.

Detours have been established as follows:

  • Northbound traffic will be detoured off US-29 onto Route 699, to Route 761, onto US-501 to Route 686, onto Route 685, and back onto US-29 north.
  • Southbound traffic will be detoured off US-29 onto VA-24, onto Route 682, and back onto US-29 south.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man, woman in possible Franklin Co. abduction located safely
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Body of jogger missing from Primland Resort found
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Jellystone Park-Natural Bridge
“Freak accident”: Golf cart hits and injures six children
Forest Fire Department
Two taken to hospital following Bedford County crash

Latest News

CLEARED: Appomattox County crash on Rt. 677N causes backup
Forest Fire Department
Two taken to hospital following Bedford County crash
CLEARED: 220S closed in Botetourt County following multi-vehicle crash
Newport man killed in Giles County crash