Virginia’s COVID positivity rate climbs to 2.3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 683,202 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, July 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 346 from the 682,856 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 183 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,192,810 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 9,183,449 doses reported Sunday. 59.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 51.7% fully vaccinated. 71.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 62.8% are fully vaccinated. Tuesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

7,797,989 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 2.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.1% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11,459 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,450 reported the previous three days.

237 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 222 reported Monday. 57,407 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

