Volvo Truck worker speaks out about strike from the picket line

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A worker on the picket line is speaking out and telling why he’ll continue his fight for what he thinks is a fair contract with Volvo Trucks.

So far, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has rejected three tentative contract agreements.

This is the first time; we are hearing from a worker--- someone who has been on the picket line from the beginning and says this fight isn’t what it seems.

“And this time we were ready for them,” said Travis Wells a UAW Local 2069 member and 7-year Volvo worker.

Travis Wells has been working at the Volvo Trucks and been a member of the UAW for years. He says this contract negotiation battle has been brewing for a long time.

“We desperately want to go back to work, you know, this is not greed. This is them trying to make us take a terrible contract,” said Wells.

Wells is speaking out claiming the reason each contract was voted down by the union because there’re many issues in the tentative agreement (TA) members simply do not agree with.

“The reason we all voted no on TA three was because we’ve been fighting to get rid of this tier system. They just passed a new minimum wage law in 6 years; the minimum wage will be $15. So new hires starting out at $19. You know, you’re only making $4 more than minimum wage for making the best machines on road in North American roads,” said Wells.

He also says UAW leadership has not been equally representing its members.

“Nobody believes them anymore to represent us in good faith. Now, I’m still very proud union member and always will be. But it does get hard. Sometimes it gets, you know, disheartening to see that your leadership’s trying to sell you out,” said Wells.

Wells claims many of their concerns are also not about pay.

“All we’re asking for is a fair wage path to the top for everybody, insurance stays the same as it is now 90-10. And if we don’t get that we’re going vote no, until the cows come home,” said Wells.

He says many workers concerns are about retirement.

“We can read and understand when we’re getting a bad deal in this fight has been brewing for at least six or seven years. Because in 2016, we got hit with a concessionary contract. And they did not include in the highlights that that our retirees are going to lose their health insurance coverage that they’re going have to pay for their health insurance. Even though for 40 years, they’ve been promised that they would have pension and health insurance,” said Wells.

Wells says Volvo has been doing well financially-- and its workers-- new and old-- feel they deserve more.

“We don’t want to have our quality of life damaged by these concessionary contracts, were asking for very reasonable things,” said Wells.

Monday, Volvo did offer employees who chose to come off the picket line to go back to work – offering them the wage benefits outlined in the July first agreement—but according to workers only about two dozen actually walked off the picket line.

“A lot of these TA’s have been a pay cut design disguised as a pay raise,” said Wells.

Wells was open and says many workers are a little worn out, but their spirits are strong, and they plan to stick together.

“Just be brave, be proud. Yeah, they’re trying to bully us. Yeah, they’re trying to beat us down. They’ve tried to starve us out. But, you know, we’re fine. We’ve been through worse, you know,” said Wells.

WDBJ7 did ask Volvo for comment on multiple matters, including how many works returned to work on July 12--- but they have declined our interview request.

As for the UAW leaders, they have also declined further comment.

We do know Wednesday a new union vote has been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.