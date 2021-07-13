Watch out for a few showers and storms

More summer heat this week

Daily afternoon storms continue

A few storms could be strong to severe

TUESDAY

Hot and muggy weather continues with a typical summer pattern in play. We’ll see more clouds develop during the prime heating of the day. Our highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. A couple of the storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. The main threat from any storm would be heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms and also the potential for some strong damaging wind gusts. Remain weather aware this afternoon.

Parts of our area are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

The typical summertime pattern of hot, humid air will persist as we go through Wednesday. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. We have a slightly better chance of seeing some showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side each afternoon.

More of the same with hot and humid conditions. We'll also keep a chance of a few storms around. (WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

We’ll continue with the trend of afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be on the stronger side under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for the remainder of the week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.