Advertisement

Augusta lumber mill in Lexington a total loss after early morning fire

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta Lumber Mill on fire.(WDBJ7)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lumber mill in Lexington is still smoldering after an early morning fire.

Officials say they got the call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone drove by the mill and saw it on fire.

No one was in the mill at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Officials are still on scene as the fire will likely continue to smolder for several more hours.

WDBJ7 also has a crew at the mill and will provide updates on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Body of jogger missing from Primland Resort found
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Franklin County residents address transgender policies, critical race theory during school board meeting
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man, woman in possible Franklin Co. abduction located safely

Latest News

Chef T's classic mac and cheese recipe with a twist.
Blacksburg chef recreates original 18th century mac and cheese recipe with modern twist
The latest figures from RPD show gun-related homicides are up 400% so far this year.
Roanoke gun homicides up 400%, even as prevention programs show signs of hope
Pulaski Local Team USA College Athletes
Pulaski Local Team USA College Athletes
Middle School To Reopen After Deadly Crash Update July 13 2021
Middle School To Reopen After Deadly Crash Update July 13 2021