Augusta lumber mill in Lexington a total loss after early morning fire

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lumber mill in Lexington is still smoldering after an early morning fire.

Officials say they got the call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone drove by the mill and saw it on fire.

No one was in the mill at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Officials are still on scene as the fire will likely continue to smolder for several more hours.

