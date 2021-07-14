Advertisement

Carolina Panthers to hold annual Fan Fest Aug. 6

(Carolina Panthers)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Fans of the Carolina Panthers will be excited to know the team is set to hold its annual Fan Fest on Friday, August 6.

Fan Fest-goers will have an opportunity to watch the team practice on the stadium field and take in performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before ending the night with a fireworks and laser show. Panthers’ partner Morris-Jenkins will provide a DJ for the event, and Daimler Trucks North America will hand out LED glow sticks to fans.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with on-field entertainment beginning at 6. The Panthers’ practice will start at 7, with the firework and laser show beginning around 9:15 p.m.

Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and will go on sale Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them online at Panthers.com or Ticketmaster. Tickets will be limited to six per account and will be mobile delivery only. Limited group ticket options are available, and those interested should contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7800.

Proceeds from Fan Fest ticket sales will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and “its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas,” according to a release from the team.

Proof of vaccination and face coverings will not be required for Fan Fest, but those purchasing tickets are required to accept event terms and conditions at the time, including a Fan Health Promise. The NFL Clear Bag Policy and other standard stadium policies will be in effect for the event.

More information can be found on the Panthers’ website.

