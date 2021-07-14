Advertisement

Cupcakes & Canines has treats for dogs and their humans

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Satisfy you and your dog’s sweet tooth with some treats from Botetourt County’s Cupcakes & Canines.

Formerly called the Cupcake Cottage, owner Brandy Underwood changed the name in February of 2020 to better reflect the purpose of her business. She says she was inspired to add dog treats to the menu after holding a party for her dog Fern’s first birthday.

Underwood joined the 7@four crew in the studio Wednesday to give us a glimpse of what she offers. Cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more are available for the humans, while a variety of healthy (and adorable) treats are available for the pups.

Catch us (me & these cookies that is) on WDBJ7 7 @ 4 today! Plus you'll see a sneak peek of our NEW dog treat! 🐶

Posted by Cupcakes & Canines on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

You can visit Cupcakes & Canines at 1805 Roanoke Road in Daleville on Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. Any other time, Brandy says you can send her a quick message through the business’s Facebook page or by email, and she can accommodate you by appointment.

You can find more information on the business’s website or Facebook page.

Cupcakes & Canines
