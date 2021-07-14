Advertisement

A front will trigger showers & storms this afternoon

Highs near 90 with afternoon storms all week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • More summer heat this week
  • Daily afternoon storms continue
  • Humidity levels remain high

WEDNESDAY

The typical summertime pattern of warm, humid air will persist as we go through Wednesday. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A weak frontal boundary will help trigger a few showers and storms today. Some storms may produce some heavier rainfall. It’s going to be anothe rone of those days if you’re working outside take several breaks and don’t forget to stay hydrated.

A weak front will help trigger a few showers and storms across the region.
A weak front will help trigger a few showers and storms across the region.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Hazy, hot and humid weather conditions continues as highs approach 90 degrees once again. We’ll see hazy sunshine with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall and some strong gusty winds. Remain weather aware during the afternoon.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

We’ll continue with the trend of afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be on the stronger side under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for the remainder of the week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another front could bring more widespread rain and storms this coming weekend.

We turn cooler by early next week.
We turn cooler by early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

