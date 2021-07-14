Hokies’ Cross, trio of Wahoos compete with USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team features some of the best freshmen and sophomores from across the nation, and on Tuesday, the Stars and Stripes took their summer tour to Calfee Park in Pulaski.

Among the loaded roster are a number of local players, including Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross, and Virginia’s Kyle Teel, Nate Savino and Matt Wyatt.

Fresh off a College World Series trip, the Wahoos are soaking in this opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in the sport this summer.

“I mean, it’s one of the biggest opportunities any college kid can have,” said Savino, a sophomore pitcher. “Each and every one of us, every time we step on the field, we know we have to play our best game, play 100 percent, no let up. It’s awesome. I’m honored.

“When he called me, I was so excited. This is my second time being able to wear the jersey, and it’s an awesome experience seeing all these guys we played against, basically, like Mississippi State. Just talking to them about the game and breaking it down with them is kind of cool and interesting.”

“For me, it’s just really taking in information from the coaches and teammates, like Troy Tulowitzki,” said Teel, referring to the five-time Major League all-star now coaching at Texas. “Being one of my coaches, you can really learn a lot from a guy like that when it comes to hitting and just playing the game itself.

“It’s kind of crazy, I’ve seen a bunch of Virginia fans out here, but I’m surprised how many Virginia Tech fans support the ‘Hoos when I’m out here,” Teel continued. “So you know what, I guess we’re turning fans over to the good side.”

The Stars defeated the Stripes 1-0 on Tuesday, with Cross driving in Teel on a sacrifice fly for the game’s only run.

To see the team’s full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.