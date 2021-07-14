Advertisement

Jack Mason’s Tavern supports theater with beer

A pint of Curtain Call ale ate Jack Mason's Tavern in Clifton Forge, Va.
A pint of Curtain Call ale ate Jack Mason's Tavern in Clifton Forge, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Jack Mason’s Tavern have been making their own beer since 2017, and each July they have made a special brew to support the Historic Masonic Theatre.

The Curtain Call is a light wheat beer of the sort popular for summer drinking.

”We didn’t do Curtain Call last year. We were just kind of navigating how to get back on our feet after the COVID pandemic closure,” said Martha Atherholt, a co-owner of the tavern. “So we haven’t done Curtain Call in two years. So it was kind of like it was a new beer again, because a lot of those who had had it in the past were reminded.”

A dollar from each Curtain Call goes to support the Masonic.

