Lynchburg City Schools updates on Board, respond to CRT concerns

The next school board meeting is on August 3 in the Board Room of the School Administration Building.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board met Tuesday night, announcing new roles, a new member and a response to critical race theory concerns.

Dr. James Coleman was elected as Board-Chair for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Sharon Carter was elected as the Vice-Chair. The board welcomed Randall Trost to his first meeting.

The board offered this response to critical race theory concerns expressed by the community:

“Lynchburg City Schools is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive environment to support our students and employees. Directors Ethel Reeves and Latonya Brown shared the LCS educational philosophy and the current policies that govern how we address discrimination, harassment and bullying within our school division.”

