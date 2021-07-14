Madison Heights motorcyclist killed in Campbell Co. crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Madison Heights man was killed in a motorcycle crash early June 25 in Campbell County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Route 460 at Doss Road just before 7 a.m. A Harley-Davidson FLS was going east on 460 when a Mercedes M35 pulled out in front of it, in an attempt to make a left turn from Doss Road onto 460 westbound. The motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the Mercedes.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, 64-year-old Steven K. Bryant, of Madison Heights, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 48-year-old man from Concord was uninjured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

