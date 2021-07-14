Mill Mountain Zoo hosts summer camp

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of students is using its love for animals to learn more about what it takes to keep them happy and healthy at a zoo.

Mill Mountain Zoo has brought back its zookeeper camp this year.

The campers have been creating craft projects, like papier-Mache balls, that will eventually be used as enrichment toys for the animals.

Campers say they are excited to help the animals they see at the zoo.

“It’s really fun to know that you’re helping them to have fun and we also made little habitats for them. And my habitat was a bear, the bear habitat,” 9-year-old Mazi Elmore said

There are a series of other zookeeper camps throughout the summer with limited availability left.

