More than 400 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 683,614 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, July 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 412 from the 683,202 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 346 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,219,894 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from the 9,206,345 doses reported Tuesday. 59.6% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 51.8% fully vaccinated. 71.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 62.9% are fully vaccinated.

7,806,275 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 2.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.3% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,467 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,459 reported Tuesday.

240 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 237 reported Tuesday. 57,419 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

