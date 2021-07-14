Advertisement

New United Auto Workers union vote set for employment offer

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A new union vote has been set for Wednesday for a proposed employment agreement between Volvo and United Auto Workers Local 2069 in Dublin.

This will be the fourth vote workers will make since April.

So far, union members have voted ‘no’ on three previous tentative agreements.

According to union leaders, once Volvo gives their “last, best and final offer” there is no more negotiating.

Until the voting is over, the union says they will remain on strike.

We will be sure to keep you updated as this story develops.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 14, 2021
Mill Mountain Zoo hosts summer camps
Governor Pushes G3 Program
Supporting the Historic Masonic Theater
