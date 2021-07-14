New United Auto Workers union vote set for employment offer

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A new union vote has been set for Wednesday for a proposed employment agreement between Volvo and United Auto Workers Local 2069 in Dublin.

This will be the fourth vote workers will make since April.

So far, union members have voted ‘no’ on three previous tentative agreements.

According to union leaders, once Volvo gives their “last, best and final offer” there is no more negotiating.

Until the voting is over, the union says they will remain on strike.

We will be sure to keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.