Roanoke hosts first Downtown Dog Show and Yappy Hour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke is holding its first-ever dog show and ‘Yappy Hour’ on Friday, July 16.

Leash up your pooch and head to the event in the Wells Fargo Plaza from 5 to 7 p.m. There’s plenty for you and your furry friend to do.

Cheer for your favorite dogs as they parade around in the dog show sponsored by High Hopes Dog Training; make some memories with your pup in the pet photo booth; play yard games, enter for giveaways and do some shopping at pet-friendly vendors.

Vendors include Roanoke Valley SPCA, City of Roanoke Stormwater Division, Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique, Off Leash K9 Training, Taubman Museum of Art (Paint Your Pet), The Well Trained Dog and Pet Care, Hustle Haven, Enna Fowler Roseberry Photography, Dad’s Hot Dogs and Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia.

Adult beverages will also be available for those (humans) who are 21 and over. Beer tickets can be purchased on site for $5.

The best thing about the event (besides all of the cute dogs) is that it’s free!

